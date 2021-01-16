No Mega Millions winner; jackpot increases to $850M

(The Associated Press)

No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night, and the prize rose to $850 million for Tuesday’s drawing.

Friday’s numbers were: 3-11-12-38-43 and the Mega Ball was 15. The jackpot was $750 million.

The closest store near the Las Vegas Valley selling lottery tickets is the Primm Valley Lotto Store on the Nevada-California border. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15.

In November, a Mega Millions ticket sold at the store hit for more than $1 million.

Powerball

The Saturday evening Powerball drawing jackpot is $640 million.

Nevada does not participate in the multistate lottery drawings.

Nevada joins Utah, Alabama, Mississippi, Alaska and Hawaii in not offering Mega Millions or Powerball.