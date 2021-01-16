50°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Nevada

No Mega Millions winner; jackpot increases to $850M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2021 - 10:54 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night, and the prize rose to $850 million for Tuesday’s drawing.

Friday’s numbers were: 3-11-12-38-43 and the Mega Ball was 15. The jackpot was $750 million.

The closest store near the Las Vegas Valley selling lottery tickets is the Primm Valley Lotto Store on the Nevada-California border. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15.

In November, a Mega Millions ticket sold at the store hit for more than $1 million.

Powerball

The Saturday evening Powerball drawing jackpot is $640 million.

Nevada does not participate in the multistate lottery drawings.

Nevada joins Utah, Alabama, Mississippi, Alaska and Hawaii in not offering Mega Millions or Powerball.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police officer posted photo of himself at Capitol protest
Las Vegas police officer posted photo of himself at Capitol protest
2
7 dead, dozens sick: Lawsuit claims Clark County headquarters to blame
7 dead, dozens sick: Lawsuit claims Clark County headquarters to blame
3
Largest COVID vaccination site in Nevada to open after dress rehearsal
Largest COVID vaccination site in Nevada to open after dress rehearsal
4
He brought $5 for dinner date. She’s now charged with attempted murder, arson
He brought $5 for dinner date. She’s now charged with attempted murder, arson
5
Longtime Las Vegas attorney William ‘Bill’ Terry dies
Longtime Las Vegas attorney William ‘Bill’ Terry dies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST