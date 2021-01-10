44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

No Powerball winner; jackpot increases to $550M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2021 - 9:37 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

No one hit the Powerball jackpot Saturday night, and the prize rose to $550 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

Saturday’s numbers were: 14-26-38-45-46 and the Powerball was 13. The drawing was for $470 million.

Thousands of people have flocked to the Primm Valley Lotto Store at Primm to buy Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15 on the Nevada-California border. It is the closest one to the Las Vegas Valley selling the tickets.

Mega Millions jackpot

No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, and the prize rose to $600 million for Tuesday’s drawing.

Nevada does not participate in the multistate lottery drawings.

Nevada joins Utah, Alabama, Mississippi, Alaska and Hawaii in not offering Mega Millions or Powerball.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip crackdown yields more than 1,200 arrests
Las Vegas Strip crackdown yields more than 1,200 arrests
2
Owner of Rio hints at what’s next for the off-Strip suite property
Owner of Rio hints at what’s next for the off-Strip suite property
3
CDC: Nevada has one of lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates
CDC: Nevada has one of lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates
4
Massive mixed-use complex in southwest will take years to finish
Massive mixed-use complex in southwest will take years to finish
5
2 dead, no arrests made in homicide near Las Vegas Strip
2 dead, no arrests made in homicide near Las Vegas Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST