No Powerball winner; jackpot increases to $550M

No one hit the Powerball jackpot Saturday night, and the prize rose to $550 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

(The Associated Press)

Saturday’s numbers were: 14-26-38-45-46 and the Powerball was 13. The drawing was for $470 million.

Thousands of people have flocked to the Primm Valley Lotto Store at Primm to buy Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15 on the Nevada-California border. It is the closest one to the Las Vegas Valley selling the tickets.

Mega Millions jackpot

No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, and the prize rose to $600 million for Tuesday’s drawing.

Nevada does not participate in the multistate lottery drawings.

Nevada joins Utah, Alabama, Mississippi, Alaska and Hawaii in not offering Mega Millions or Powerball.