53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Nevada

No Powerball winner; jackpot increases to $730M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2021 - 9:25 pm
 
Updated January 16, 2021 - 9:26 pm
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

No one hit the Powerball jackpot Saturday night, and the prize grows to $730 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

Saturday’s numbers were: 14-20-39-65-67 and the Powerball was 2. The drawing was for $640 million.

Thousands of people have flocked to the Primm Valley Lotto Store at Primm to buy Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15 on the Nevada-California border. It is the closest one to the Las Vegas Valley selling the tickets.

Mega Millions jackpot

No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, and the prize rose to $850 million for Tuesday’s drawing.

Nevada does not participate in the multistate lottery drawings.

Nevada joins Utah, Alabama, Mississippi, Alaska and Hawaii in not offering Mega Millions or Powerball.

MOST READ
1
Adelson loved aviation, and his jets brought customers from afar
Adelson loved aviation, and his jets brought customers from afar
2
7 dead, dozens sick: Lawsuit claims Clark County headquarters to blame
7 dead, dozens sick: Lawsuit claims Clark County headquarters to blame
3
Woman accused of attacking man with blowtorch in Las Vegas
Woman accused of attacking man with blowtorch in Las Vegas
4
How and where to get a COVID vaccine in Las Vegas Valley
How and where to get a COVID vaccine in Las Vegas Valley
5
He brought $5 for dinner date. She’s now charged with attempted murder, arson
He brought $5 for dinner date. She’s now charged with attempted murder, arson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST