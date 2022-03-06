No stopping: Las Vegas gas prices rise nearly 25 cents since Friday

56°F
March 6, 2022 - 11:37 am
 
Updated March 6, 2022 - 11:44 am
A customer pumps gas at the Arco store along West Charleston Boulevard on Friday, March, 4, 2022.. The average price in Clark County for a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.53 as of Sunday, March 6, 2022, an all-time record. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada’s record gas prices show no sign of slowing down.

As of Sunday morning, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Nevada was $4.53 — up nearly 25 cents from the record of $4.29 reached Friday, according to AAA.

In Clark County, the average price was $4.55 a gallon while in Washoe County (Reno) it reached $4.80.

Las Vegas prices ranged from a Sinclair station on North Tenaya Way at $3.79 to a handful at $4.83 a gallon as of late Sunday morning, according to a GasBuddy.com map of station prices reported by customers.

The record surpasses the mark of $4.27 set in 2008, and prices appear to be headed even higher, with one analyst saying they could hit $4.75 a gallon.

The national average stands at $4.01 per gallon. The national record for the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.11 set in 2008, according to AAA.

In neighboring California, gas prices have easily exceeded $6 a gallon in some markets. According to AAA, the average price in California on Sunday was $5.29 per gallon. The average price for a gallon in Los Angeles was $5.38.

The rise in gas prices nationwide is largely tied to unrest in the market as Russia attacks Ukraine. With the U.S. and its allies imposing sanctions on Russia, the nation is withholding its oil exports, according to Patrick De Haan, head petroleum analyst for fuel-savings app GasBuddy.

Another factor for some parts of the U.S. is the annual switch from winter blend to summer gasoline to reduce evaporation, De Haan said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Mick Akers contributed to this story.

