NoMoreCOVID campaign encourages Nevadans to get vaccinated

The state is rolling out a new advertising campaign to convince more Nevadans to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

An example of the #NoMoreCOVID campaign's messaging. (Courtesy, R&R Partners)

An example of the #NoMoreCOVID campaign's social media messaging. (Courtesy, R&R Partners)

An example of the #NoMoreCOVID campaign's messaging. (Courtesy, R&R Partners)

An example of the #NoMoreCOVID campaign's messaging. (Courtesy, R&R Partners)

An example of the #NoMoreCOVID campaign's messaging. (Courtesy, R&R Partners)

The state is rolling out a new advertising campaign to convince more Nevadans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

R&R Partners, a Las Vegas-based firm known for iconic tourism campaigns such as “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” has officially launched its latest campaign: #NoMoreCOVID. It was created with Nevada’s COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force and stresses the importance of inoculation.

The campaign message can be found at McCarran International Airport and billboards spread across the Las Vegas Valley. Additionally, local businesses and chambers of commerce now have access to assets such as posters, flyers and social media images that can be used throughout the community.

The messaging is available in both English and Spanish and focuses on how vaccines can help Las Vegas return to normal.

Some of the incentives for vaccines in the posters include “No more half-filled casinos” and “No more virtual hugs.” Social media copy includes messages including “No more doom scrolling” and “No more posting throwback vacations instead of real ones.”

There’s also a variety of business-specific messaging. Local restaurants can download posters that say “No more half-closed dining rooms,” and grocery stores can hang up posters saying “No more wondering what’s out of stock this week” in back-of-house areas.

Each asset emphasizes that the vaccine is free, safe and effective.

As of Tuesday, about a quarter of the state’s residents 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. State officials project that Nevada could reach 75 percent vaccination coverage by August or September, but that estimate is based on the current daily vaccination volume and does not take vaccine hesitancy into account.

“It is possible that we’ll hit a point where we don’t see as many people interested in vaccine, in which case those projections would need to be adjusted,” state biostatistician Kyra Morgan said in Wednesday’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force meeting.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.