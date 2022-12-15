‘None of this had to happen’: 1 family died in a crash. Another is lucky to be alive.

On the morning of Nov. 12, police said, Carlma Subero-Hardin, 53, drove her Ram pickup on the wrong side of U.S. Highway 95 and struck another pickup truck.

Piper Woodworth, 6, and her sister Paige, 8, before a medical appointment at University Medical Center in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The girls, who survived a deadly crash in Goldfield last month, must drive from their home in Tonopah to Las Vegas for all their medical appointments. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Paige Woodworth, 8, shows where metal rods were inserted in her arm before a medical appointment at University Medical Center in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Paige and her sister Piper, 6, who survived a deadly crash in Goldfield last month, must drive from their home in Tonopah to Las Vegas for their medical appointments. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Paige Woodworth, 8, shows an X-ray where metal rods were inserted in her arm before a medical appointment at University Medical Center in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Paige and her sister Piper, 6, who survived a deadly crash in Goldfield last month, must drive from their home in Tonopah to Las Vegas for their medical appointments. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Tonopah resident Jaimie Woodworth takes the three hour drive to Las Vegas about every other week for her two daughters’ medical care.

Between gas money, overnight stays in the valley and medical bills, Woodworth worries her daughters’ Christmas may become obsolete.

But while visiting University Medical Center on Friday, Woodworth said she is grateful her daughters are still alive after a head-on crash in Goldfield last month left Paige, 8, with stitches and two rods in her humerus, and Piper, 6, with broken ribs and seat belt bruising on her neck and abdomen.

Subero-Hardin, her daughters Dori, 17, and Ocean, 12, and their cousin Nadine Ramnarine, 38, all died in the crash.

“It could have been avoided,” Jaimie Woodworth said in an interview earlier this month. “None of this had to happen. It’s heartbreaking. I almost lost my whole family in one day too because she was tired or not paying attention or any of the things, unfamiliar with the area in the dark.”

The Woodworth girls were in the backseat, while their father, Brice Woodworth, drove and their dad’s girlfriend sat in the passenger seat. The girlfriend’s daughter sat between Paige and Piper Woodworth in the backseat.

All five people in their truck were hospitalized. Jaimie Woodworth credits a resident and longtime family friend, Lenny Siri, for saving her family at the scene. He used a tow truck to pull the burning truck away before her ex-husband was trapped.

“I’m convinced everybody in both vehicles would be dead had he not been there,” she said. “He kicked in the window, got my kids and Brice’s girlfriend out … The man saved my babies, I have no doubt in my mind.”

That morning, Brice Woodworth was taking his family hunting near Goldfield Summit, an area the family visited frequently. His ex-wife arrived less than thirty minutes after the crash, but there were no ambulances left to care for the three injured children.

A doctor stuck in traffic helped her stabilize the girls so Woodworth could take them to University Medical Center.

“We got permission from the doctor and he helped me load all three girls into my car to get to UMC trauma,” Woodworth said. “That’s the most terrifying ride I’ve ever had to do in my entire life, having to keep your babies conscious and keep them calm when they’ve been through this horrible traumatic event.”

Brice Woodworth suffered a shattered foot, ankle and heel that took weeks to operate on because of extensive swelling. His girlfriend, who did not want to be named, suffered a broken leg and back. Doctors are still unsure if she will walk again.

The woman’s 9-year-old daughter had a broken collarbone and internal bleeding.

Now, Piper and Paige Woodworth are enrolling in therapy. Paige Woodworth will have two rods in her arm for at least six months, and their father still is not ready to speak about the crash a month later.

“There’s not an orthopedic surgeon in Tonopah, we don’t even have an emergency room,” Woodworth said. “We have to drive past that spot every single time to go to Vegas. My 8-year-old is having panic attacks she’s so anxious getting on the roads.”

The youngest Woodworth remains playful when she visits Las Vegas, and Paige Woodworth proudly shows off her scabs from where the rods were inserted in her arm. She said she can distinctly feel them, though she doesn’t remember the crash until she woke up in the emergency room.

“I was asleep and I was still trapped in daddy’s truck, then I don’t remember,” Paige Woodworth said. “I got carried to grandpa’s truck and then my mom took me to the hospital. I’m okay now.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.