Nonprofit donates Las Vegas home to injured Iraq war veteran, family

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2022 - 3:43 pm
 
Updated March 12, 2022 - 3:51 pm
An Iraq war veteran and double amputee was welcomed into his custom-built home Saturday in northwest Las Vegas.

Army Sgt. Adam Poppenhouse, his wife Megan, and their two rambunctious sons, A.J., 6, and Senna, 3, received a mortgage-free home built by Homes For Our Troops, a national nonprofit that helps injured veterans rebuild their lives.

Poppenhouse lost both his legs after an explosion in Iraq in December 2006.

“I really just want to say how grateful we are and how exciting it will be to raise these little nut jobs and have a place to build a family,” Poppenhouse said while his boys ran about the property near Craig and Cimarron roads.

The Poppenhouse family, who are originally from Ohio, were welcomed to their new home by dozens of residents and supporters lining their driveway for the celebration. Firetrucks, police vehicles and several local motorcycle clubs joined the Poppenhouses on Saturday morning.

The 2,800-square-foot home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and more than 40 adaptations, such as shorter counters, tubs and closets, to make sure Poppenhouse can care for himself and his boys independently.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford saluted Poppenhouse for his service and welcomed the new Las Vegas residents, whom he said were avid volunteers and had an active lifestyle.

“What I see here is a family that needs a home that will match their energy and their drive, and Home For Our Troops has provided you just that,” Ford said. “This new custom home will make day to day life easier for the Poppenhouse family. Nevada is such a generous community and one that is filled with both active military and veterans alike.”

Tom Landwermeyer, president and CEO of the organization, said this was the 329th home the charity has built for veterans across 42 states. Two more homes are already under construction in Las Vegas.

“These veterans are going to be recovering and rehabbing for the rest of their lives,” Landwermeyer said. “They understand that. They know that’s the hand they’ve been dealt. That’s not what they’re focused on. What they’re really focused on is the future. He’s focused on Megan. He’s focused on the kids. He’s focused on the future for their family.”

Megan Poppenhouse said her family is excited to start volunteering and doing yoga in their new city.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

