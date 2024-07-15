North Creek Fire burned 1,100 acres, fully contained

The human-caused fire broke out around 4:25 on July 7, northeast of Ely. The town is about a four-hour drive from Las Vegas.

3 things likely to come out of the Republican convention

At Trump Tower, supporters of Trump upset, react to him getting shot

The North Creek Fire that burned 1,100 acres has been fully contained after seven days and is in patrol status, with firefighters monitoring the fire for the next several days.

The human-caused fire broke out around 4:25 p.m. on July 7, northeast of Ely. The Bureau of Land Management did not share specifics of how the fire started, other than listing humans as the cause.

North Creek burned in steep and rugged terrain, the BLM said. It consumed timber, pinyon pine and juniper, brush, grass and understory, a layer of vegetation between the forest floor and its canopy.

The record-breaking temperatures and low humidity also contributed to high fire danger risks.

Contact Ella Thompson at ethompson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @elladeethompson on X.

The Bureau of Land Management did not share specifics of how the fire started, other than listing humans as the cause.