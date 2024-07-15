87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

North Creek Fire burned 1,100 acres, fully contained

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Competitors walk their mustangs to the animal pens during the Mustang Challenge at South Point ...
Taming the West: Wild horses flaunt poise at BLM Las Vegas competition
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Se ...
At Trump Tower, supporters of Trump upset, react to him getting shot
A car leaves Valley of Fire State Park, which is closed off to visitors at the moment, on Thurs ...
Valley of Fire reopens 2 days after fatal shooting involving ranger
Preparations are made around the Fiserv Forum ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention, ...
3 things likely to come out of the Republican convention
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

The North Creek Fire that burned 1,100 acres has been fully contained after seven days and is in patrol status, with firefighters monitoring the fire for the next several days.

The human-caused fire broke out around 4:25 p.m. on July 7, northeast of Ely. The Bureau of Land Management did not share specifics of how the fire started, other than listing humans as the cause.

North Creek burned in steep and rugged terrain, the BLM said. It consumed timber, pinyon pine and juniper, brush, grass and understory, a layer of vegetation between the forest floor and its canopy.

The record-breaking temperatures and low humidity also contributed to high fire danger risks.

Contact Ella Thompson at ethompson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @elladeethompson on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
‘An extra step up’: Foundation helps prepare CCSD students for college
recommend 2
UNLV pauses hiring in plan to tackle $9.6M budget shortfall
recommend 3
A little Stardust: Mini version of classic Strip sign goes to Neon Museum
recommend 4
NSHE regent’s comment about Jewish community sparks outrage
recommend 5
No decision: Future unclear for damaged Mount Charleston school
recommend 6
Fire danger is peaking in these Nevada regions