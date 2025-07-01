North Las Vegas driver killed in Southern Nevada truck crash

A North Las Vegas truck driver died in a recent crash in Lincoln County.

The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. June 25 at mile marker 15 on U.S. 93 in Lincoln County. The driver was identified by the Nevada Highway Patrol as Benjamin Iraheta Castellanos, 25, of North Las Vegas.

In a statement, NHP said “a white 2021 Isuzu box truck was traveling southbound on 93. The driver of the Isuzu failed to drive within marked lanes and traveled into the northbound travel lane in front of a blue 2025 Freightliner Cascadia semi tractor in tow. The left front of the Isuzu struck the left front of the Freightliner.

“The Isuzu then rotated counter-clockwise and came to rest on its wheels in the dirt shoulder, east of 93 facing southwest. The Freightliner traveled northeast and came to rest on its wheels in the dirt shoulder east of 93, just north of the Isuzu, facing east. The driver of the Isuzu, Benjamin Iraheta Castellanos, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene.”

NHP said it has investigated 32 fatal crashes in 2025, resulting in 33 fatalities.