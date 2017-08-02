North Las Vegas man dies in US 95 crash near Searchlight

A North Las Vegas man died after he lost control of his vehicle on U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight Sunday night, a Nevada Highway Patrol news release said Wednesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man died after he lost control of his vehicle on U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight Sunday night, a Nevada Highway Patrol news release said Wednesday.

Gerardo Rodriguez-Zuniga, 50, from North Las Vegas was traveling north on U.S. 95 north of mile marker 32 when the left rear tire of his silver Ford pickup experienced a tread separation, the release said.

His vehicle began to rotate counterclockwise when it entered the west-paved shoulder into the dirt median, where it overturned, the Highway Patrol said.

A 45-year-old woman, a passenger in the pickup, was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening, it said.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled the man’s death an accident.

This marks the 37th fatal crash resulting in 39 lost lives for the NHP Southern Command, the Highway Patrol said.

Searchlight is about an hour south of Las Vegas.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.