Northern Nevada fire grows to 15,000 acres

Several animal habitats and the trailhead to Green Mountain are being threatened by the Corta Fire, which has burned more than 15,000 acres near Elko, Nevada.

The Corta Fire has burned more than 15,000 acres near Elko, Nevada, as of Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (Nevada Incident Management Team)

A fire caused by lightning in Northern Nevada is getting close to habitats for sensitive species after growing to more than 15,000 acres Tuesday, officials said.

The Nevada Incident Management Team has shut down Harrison Pass Road between Huntington Road and Ruby Valley Road, while the Corta Fire, 10 miles southeast of Jiggs, continues to move north into the Green Mountain region, according to the team.

The fire is not near any structures or private ranches, but it is approaching official mule deer winter range and habitats for the Columbia spotted frog, greater sage grouse, and federally threatened Lahontan cutthroat trout, the team said in a statement.

The Corta Fire was 5 percent contained as of Tuesday morning, and 230 officials were fighting the fire.

The Green Mountain Trailhead is being threatened, and though it is not yet blocked, residents are encouraged to avoid the area, the statement said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.