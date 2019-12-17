Northern Nevada inmate, 50, dies in Carson City hospice unit

Joseph Conway, 50, died Friday in the hospice unit of the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. He was serving 10 years to life.

Joseph Conway (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A prisoner died in custody Friday night, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced.

Joseph Conway, 50, died in the hospice unit at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, according to a Monday release from the department.

He was serving 10 years to life for lewdness with a minor, the release said. He arrived at the Department of Corrections on July 23, 2010.

An autopsy will be conducted.

