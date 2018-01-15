Northern Nevada man badly burned trying to make hash oil

The victim was hospitalized with third-degree burns aftera fire broke out at a Gardnerville apartment where he was trying to manufacture hash oil using a risky butane extraction process, authorities say.

(Thinkstock)

GARDNERVILLE — A Northern Nevada man has been hospitalized with third-degree burns after authorities say a fire broke out at an apartment where he was trying to manufacture hash oil.

The Douglas County sheriff’s office says firefighters responded to the fire at the Stodick Apartments at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

They say the burn victim was transported by helicopter to Renown Medical Center in Reno.

His name had not been released and his condition was not known on Monday.

The sheriff says firefighters extinguished an appliance fire and determined the blaze originated from a butane hash oil extraction process.

Sgt. Bernadette Smith says the process of extracting highly potent TCH with butane is very volatile and likely to cause an explosion. She says an investigation is continuing and criminal charges are pending.