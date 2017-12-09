Northern Nevada prison inmate dies in hospital

Darryl Lee Jones (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A 67-year male inmate serving a decadeslong sentence died this week in Carson City.

Darryl Lee Jones died Monday at the Carson Tahoe Hospital, the Nevada Corrections Department said. No cause of death was given; an autopsy will be conducted.

Jones had been receiving medical care in the Regional Medical Facility at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. He was committed from Clark County on Feb 5, 2010, and was serving a sentence of 45 to 116 years for crimes including burglary, theft and forgery.

Corrections Department staff couldn’t find next of kin. Anyone with information on Jones’ family contacts may call 775-887-3309.

