ad-fullscreen
Local Nevada

Northern Nevada prison inmate dies in hospital

By Todd Prince Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2017 - 10:55 am
 

A 67-year male inmate serving a decadeslong sentence died this week in Carson City.

Darryl Lee Jones died Monday at the Carson Tahoe Hospital, the Nevada Corrections Department said. No cause of death was given; an autopsy will be conducted.

Jones had been receiving medical care in the Regional Medical Facility at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. He was committed from Clark County on Feb 5, 2010, and was serving a sentence of 45 to 116 years for crimes including burglary, theft and forgery.

Corrections Department staff couldn’t find next of kin. Anyone with information on Jones’ family contacts may call 775-887-3309.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Nevada Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like