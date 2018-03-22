Northern Nevada storm raises flooding, avalanche concerns

A winter storm warning was in effect Thursday in the Sierra Nevada around Lake Tahoe as wet weather swept in from California.

A woman walks in the rain in downtown Reno, Nevada on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, across a bridge above the rising waters of the Truckee River. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

RENO — A winter storm warning was in effect Thursday in the Sierra Nevada around Lake Tahoe as wet weather swept in from California.

The National Weather Service is predicting rain Thursday in the Reno area, and the Reno Gazette Journal reported that officials were offering sandbags to residents amid concerns about flash flooding.

The storm warning in the mountains remains in effect until Friday, with heavy snow expected at elevations above 6,500 feet and accumulations of up to 2 feet near the Sierra Crest.

A backcountry avalanche warning has been issued in the Lake Tahoe area.

Overnight rain made for a soggy Thursday commute around Reno, and chain controls were in place around parts of Lake Tahoe and on Mt. Rose Highway.

The Truckee River is expected to rise to 6.5 feet on Thursday. That’s below flood stage of 11 feet.