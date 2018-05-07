Northern Nevada tribe seeks reclaim land near Lake Tahoe

The Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California plans to ask Congress for nearly 0.6 square miles of federal land in Incline Village, near Lake Tahoe.

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the spectacular views of Lake Tahoe during the reopening of Diamond Peak at Incline Village in Lake Tahoe, Nev., Monday, Jan 9, 2006. (Tim Dunn/The Gazette-Journal, AP)

RENO — An American Indian tribe wants to reclaim land near a Northern Nevada ski resort and golf course rather than have it come under control of resort operators who are working with county officials.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California plans to ask Congress for nearly 0.6 square miles of federal land in Incline Village.

The property includes land that is part of Diamond Peak Ski Resort and along fairways at Incline Village Championship Golf Course.

Tribal Chairman Neil Mortimer says the tribe feels “if federal land is going to be transferred, it should be returned to its original owners.”

Mortimer says Washoe tribal officials only recently learned about a plan by Washoe County officials, called the Washoe County Economic Development and Conservation Act, which would transfer the land from federal to private or local government ownership.