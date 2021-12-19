38°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Nevada

Northern Nevada woman 2nd omicron case in state

The Associated Press
December 18, 2021 - 8:59 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — Nevada health officials have confirmed the state’s second confirmed case of the coronavirus caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, this time in a rural county.

The second case was found in Churchill County in northern Nevada and involved an unvaccinated woman in her mid-40s, according to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

The case is being investigated, officials said Friday.

The first case was a woman in her mid-20s who tested positive for the variant in Clark County in southern Nevada and who was vaccinated but had not received a booster dose, the district health office in Las Vegas said Tuesday.

The individual traveled out of the country during the incubation period and, upon returning, had symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the district said.

The World Health Organization classified the new variant as a variant of concern on Nov. 26.

U.S. health officials estimate that a small, but growing proportion of new COVID-19 infections are due to omicron, and that the rise is particularly dramatic in some places.

MOST READ
1
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
2
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
3
Browns more worried about game than Raiders’ complaints
Browns more worried about game than Raiders’ complaints
4
Badlands settlement talks do not appear to be going well
Badlands settlement talks do not appear to be going well
5
Mr. Las Vegas returning to the Strip after nearly 2 years
Mr. Las Vegas returning to the Strip after nearly 2 years
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST