Number of coronavirus cases in Nevada reaches 1,742

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada jumped to 1,742 as of Saturday morning, according to the state Health and Human Services Department’s website.

The Review-Journal had identified 1,549 cases in Nevada as of Friday night.

According to the website, 43 people have died in Nevada, 39 of whom were in Clark County. No additional deaths have been reported as of 7:50 a.m. Saturday.

According to data from the Southern Nevada Health District, the number of cases with young victims has risen this week. On Friday, two new cases involving patients in the birth-to-4 range were reported, and the number of cases in people ages 5-17 climbed from 10 on Monday to 14 on Friday. Those two groups account for just over 1 percent of all cases.

The state Health and Human Services Department’s website on Friday showed slightly fewer cases than the 1,549 identified by Review-Journal research based on reports from individual health districts and county officials. According to state data, there were 1,514 cases as of Friday, up from 1,458 on Thursday.

That increase of 56 cases was the lowest one-day increase since March 24, when the figure increased by 33 cases, according to Review-Journal research.

It was not immediately clear Saturday morning which counties reported the new cases.

Most people infected by the new coronavirus develop mild or moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks. But the World Health Organization notes that in more severe cases, “infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.”

