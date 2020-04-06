Number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada climbs to 1,953

Nevada health authorities reported more than 100 new cases of coronavirus in the state overnight, according to data released early Monday.

An electron microscope image shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (National Institutes of Health via AP)

Nevada health authorities reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the state overnight, bringing the total to 1,953, according to new data released early Monday.

The data published on the state Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website showed the total number of cases in the state increased by 117 cases from Sunday’s total of 1,836 cases.

Clark County had reported 1,519 cases as of Sunday, up 101 from Friday, according to a Southern Nevada Health District report.

There have been 46 deaths in Nevada attributed to the disease caused by the new coronavirus as of Sunday, 41 of which occurred in Clark County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.