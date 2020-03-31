Number of Nevada COVID-19 cases climbs to 1,113

Nevada has had 1,113 positive coronavirus tests, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

A UNLV medicine medical professional conducts a curbside test on a patient experiencing coronavirus symptoms, outside of UNLV School of Medicine on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

The number of coronavirus cases in Nevada has grown to 1,113, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

The figure was provided about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on the Department of Health and Human Services website and was up from 1,044 cases reported Monday night.

In Nevada, 10,681 people have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus, which has killed nearly 40,000 worldwide. Eighteen deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the state, according to health districts and county officials.

The Southern Nevada Health District is expected to release new totals Tuesday morning for its jurisdiction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

