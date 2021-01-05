Numbers drawn for Mega Millions’ $447M jackpot

Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday at The Lotto Store at Primm as they waited to buy Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets.

Check your Mega Millions tickets.

Tuesday’s winning numbers are: 20, 43, 51, 55 and 57, and the Mega Ball is 4.

One winning ticket is worth $447 million (paid out in 30 annual installments) or a cash option of $339.6 million.

The Powerball drawing of about $410 million occurs Wednesday.

Nevada does not participate in either lottery.

The closest places to buy tickets are across the stateline in California and Arizona.

The odds of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302 million while the odds for Powerball are a bit better, 1 in 292 million.

