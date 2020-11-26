46°F
Nye County commissioner turns himself into police

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2020 - 9:32 pm
 
Updated November 26, 2020 - 6:42 am
Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)
Wanted by police, Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo has turned himself in to authorities, according to a tweet he posted early Thursday.

“Early this morning, after a miscommunication between the Commissioner’s attorney and the NCSO, Commissioner Blundo arrived at the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in order to clear up any allegations relating to the unfounded accusations levied against him,” stated his tweet.

What he is wanted for has not been disclosed.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office had issued a warrant for arrest on Wednesday evening.

“Arrangements were made with his attorney for him to turn himself in at 5 p.m. and he failed to honor that agreement. He is not responding to communication with the Sheriffs Office,” the office wrote in an alert.

Blundo, a Republican, lives in Pahrump and owns a restaurant there. He was elected to the District 4 seat in 2018.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Las Vegas Review-Journal assistant Metro editor Jeff Mosier contributed to this report.

