Nye County commissioner wanted by police

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2020 - 9:32 pm
 
Updated November 25, 2020 - 9:44 pm
Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)
Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo is wanted by police after he failed to turn himself in Wednesday, authorities said.

A declaration of arrest has been issued for Blundo, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said late Wednesday.

“Arrangements were made with his attorney for him to turn himself in at 5 p.m. and he failed to honor that agreement. He is not responding to communication with the Sheriffs Office,” the office wrote in an alert.

Blundo, a Republican, lives in Pahrump and owns a restaurant there. He was elected to the District 4 seat in 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 775-751-7000 or email sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

