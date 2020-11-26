Nye County commissioner wanted by police
Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo is wanted by police after he failed to turn himself in Wednesday, authorities said.
A declaration of arrest has been issued for Blundo, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said late Wednesday.
“Arrangements were made with his attorney for him to turn himself in at 5 p.m. and he failed to honor that agreement. He is not responding to communication with the Sheriffs Office,” the office wrote in an alert.
Blundo, a Republican, lives in Pahrump and owns a restaurant there. He was elected to the District 4 seat in 2018.
Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 775-751-7000 or email sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.
Further information wasn’t immediately available.