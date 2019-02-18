Nye County deputy, other driver injured in Pahrump crash

Nye County Sheriff's Office car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy and another person were hospitalized after a crash Sunday afternoon in Pahrump, according to law enforcement.

The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m. at state Route 160 and Matthew Lane in Pahrump, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said.

A marked patrol car and a silver Hyundai sedan crashed, but details of the collision weren’t immediately available, he said. Both the trooper and the driver of the sedan were hospitalized at Desert View Hospital, according to a video posted by the sheriff’s office on social media.

Their injuries were considered survivable, Smaka said.

The video showed the Hyundai sedan tilted upward, above a curved sidewalk, with damage to the rear side. The patrol car had damage to its hood and front passenger side.

Expect road closures while the Highway Patrol investigates the crash.

