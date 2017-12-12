Nye County deputy stops inmate’s suicide attempt

Deputy Joshua Armendariz caught the inmate on Dec. 5 as he plunged from a railing on the second floor of a cellblock at the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump.

A Nye County sheriff’s deputy thwarted a suicide attempt by a county jail inmate who threw himself off the second-floor of a cellblock, law enforcement officials said.

The incident occurred on Dec. 5, when an unidentified inmate at the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump threatened to jump from a second-story railing, authorities said. A deputy went upstairs to attempt to stop the inmate, but he was able to push his way over the railing, the Nye County sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputy Joshua Armendariz caught the inmate as he fell to the ground. Both were transported to Desert View Hospital for examination and were released.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.