Nye County detective released from hospital after March shooting

A Nye County Sheriff's Office detective who was shot in March was released from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering at home with family. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Detective Bryan Cooper was shot on the night of March 25 in Pahrump. The shooter, 19-year-old Matthew Moore, was shot and killed by another detective after Moore fired a shotgun at Cooper multiple times at Moore’s mother’s home, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The detective who killed Moore was identified as Logan Gibbs.

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, Nye County announced Cooper was released from the hospital. He was cheered as he was rolled out in a wheelchair.

Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said Moore fired four shotgun rounds into Cooper, who fired back twice but missed. Standing over Cooper’s body, Moore was about to fire a fifth shotgun round when Gibbs fired on Moore and killed him.

It was the agency’s second shooting case of 2020, Wehrly said.

