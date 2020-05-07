Nye County, FBI investigate toppled cell tower in Pahrump

The FBI is assisting the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in what was described as a joint terrorism task force.

A Pahrump cell tower was toppled by vandals this week, prompting an investigation by local and federal authorities.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call Tuesday morning requesting deputies respond to the area of Gamebird and South Blagg roads for a cell tower “down on the ground.”

“Upon arrival deputies discovered that the cell tower had been vandalized and had been knocked to the ground,” the Sheriff’s Office said on social media.

The FBI is assisting the Sheriff’s Office in what was described as a joint terrorism task force.

Further information has not been released.

