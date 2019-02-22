Nye County police investigating sex misconduct claims at Valley Electric

Valley Electric Association CEO Tom Husted (Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has executed a search warrant on the Valley Electric Association administrative office in Pahrump.

In a pre-recorded video, Sergeant Adam Tippetts said the office is investigating allegations that former CEO Thomas Husted had sexually harassed a female employee and several management employees were paid in exchange for not disclosing the misconduct.

Money from the Valley Electric Association cooperative may have been used as hush money paid to current and former employees, Tippetts said, and the payouts may have contributed to recently announced rate hikes.

Lieutenant David Boruchowitz told the Review-Journal the office is not ready to discuss how many people may have signed non-disclosure agreements.

Boruchowitz said the administrative office has reopened, but there were still officers on the scene as of 12:45 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.