Nye County sheriff reveals cancer diagnosis

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said that she continues to be fit for duty and that she made the announcement to be transparent about her health.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, seen in January 2019 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly has been diagnosed with cancer, she announced in a video posted Friday to the sheriff’s office YouTube page.

Wehrly said she continues to be fit for duty and made the announcement to be transparent about her health. She went into the hospital in August for an intestinal blockage that was later revealed to be cancer, she said.

“The prognosis, according to the doctor, is favorable,” she said. “I’m on a treatment plan, I received the first medications on Sept. 29 with no side effects and was back in the office today, Sept. 30, 2021. At this time, none of my plans have changed.”

Other members of her command staff have begun learning about various processes in the office, she said.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.