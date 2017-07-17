O.J. Simpson parole hearing will bring another media circus to Nevada

After nearly nine years in a rural Nevada prison, a state board could vote this week to grant parole to one of its most infamous inmates: O.J. Simpson.

O.J. Simpson attends an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, Nevada May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ethan Miller/Pool/File Picture

FILE - In this May 14, 2013 pool file photo, O.J. Simpson sits during a break on the second day of an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ethan Miller, Pool, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2008 file photo, O.J. Simpson, center, arrives at the Clark County Regional Justice Center on the second day of jury selection for his trial in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool, File)

In this May 15, 2013 file photo, O.J. Simpson returns to the witness stand to testify after a break during an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, Pool, file)

O.J. Simpson is surrounded by news media as he arrives at Santa Monica Superior Court in Santa Monica, Calif., Thursday, May 15, 1997. (AP Photo/Susan Sterner)

After nearly nine years in a rural Nevada prison, a state board could vote this week to grant parole to one of its most infamous inmates: O.J. Simpson.

And as it has been for more than two decades, where Simpson goes, news cameras follow in droves.

CNN, NBC News, Fox News and ESPN are among the dozens of news outlets expected to descend into Nevada this week for Simpson’s parole hearing on Thursday. Several networks, including ESPN, plan to air the hearing live.

“The appetite for O.J. has never gone away,” said David Sarosi, coordinating producer for ESPN show “Outside the Lines,” which will cover the hearing for ESPN.

Simpson, 70, is serving a nine- to 33-year sentence for the 2007 robbery inside a Palace Station hotel room, in which he said he was trying to recover memorabilia stolen from him.

Four state commissioners in Carson City will question Simpson — who will appear via videoconference from Lovelock Correctional Center — starting at 10 a.m. The board is expected to announce later Thursday whether to grant him parole beginning as early as Oct. 1.

Dozens of media members are expected at both locations, according to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners.

“People just can’t get enough,” said Loyola Law School professor and longtime Simpson case analyst Laurie Levenson.

Coverage of parole hearings are rare in the media, Levenson said, and most go fairly unnoticed by the public.

“But there’s nothing about O.J. that goes unnoticed,” she said.

Nicknamed “The Juice,” the former Heisman Trophy winner, NFL All-Pro running back and actor was once one of the most popular celebrities in America.

Then came infamy. And the cameras.

He was arrested and eventually acquitted for the 1994 murders of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

The police pursuit of Simpson in his white Ford Bronco when he was a person of interest in that case became an iconic image of the time, and even interrupted broadcasts of the 1994 NBA Finals.

It was that low-speed chase on a Southern California freeway that observers say kicked off the frenzy that follows Simpson.

“It’s the O.J. phenomenon,” Levenson said. “From the very first moment his murder case broke, people have been fixated on O.J. and his criminal cases.”

The media coverage of the murder trial was the first time major news outlets carried wall-to-wall coverage of a court case — with daily coverage of the proceedings, recaps and of course, talking heads.

More than 150 million viewers tuned in to watch the announcement of the verdict in 1995, and Levenson said that trial may have changed the way news gets covered.

“Before there was the Kardashians, there was O.J.,” she said.

A dozen years later, Simpson was in trouble with the law once again — this time in Las Vegas.

More than a decade after the mammoth murder trial, media from across the country descended upon Las Vegas to again chronicle Simpson’s legal fight.

“It was like something that I’d never seen before. And I’m pretty sure it was something Las Vegas had never seen before,” said Brian Haynes, a former Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter who covered Simpson’s robbery arrest and trial.

“We knew this was going to be big. I think we were ready for anything,” Haynes said. “And anything came.”

The day Simpson was arrested in 2007, media trucks from every major news station flooded the Metropolitan Police Department’s parking lot to get footage of Simpson, Haynes said.

The media frenzy persisted through the trial in 2008 with news outlets from across the country providing minute-by-minute updates.

Haynes said he’s not surprised the frenzy will continue with Thursday’s parole hearing.

“O.J. is just O.J. Even now, he’s been behind bars for close to 10 years. He still holds this sort of charm that people just want to know what’s going on with him,” Haynes said. “Good or bad, everyone knows who he is.”

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.