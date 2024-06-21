98°F
Ocasio-Cortez urges Nevadans to elect Biden, protect abortion

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential ...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign at Fremont Country Club on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential ...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign at Fremont Country Club on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential ...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign at Fremont Country Club on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The audience listens while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for the ...
The audience listens while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign at Fremont Country Club on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alexis Gonzalez-Black shares her abortion story before Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., i ...
Alexis Gonzalez-Black shares her abortion story before Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is set to speak during a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign at Fremont Country Club on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., right, hugs Alexis Gonzalez-Black after she shared her a ...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., right, hugs Alexis Gonzalez-Black after she shared her abortion story during a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign at Fremont Country Club on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An attendee sits in the back before Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rall ...
An attendee sits in the back before Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign at Fremont Country Club on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., takes the stage to speak during a rally for the Biden-Ha ...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., takes the stage to speak during a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign at Fremont Country Club on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential ...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign at Fremont Country Club on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Attendees rest before Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a Biden-Harris presi ...
Attendees rest before Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a Biden-Harris presidential campaign event at Fremont Country Club on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The audience listens while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for the ...
The audience listens while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign at Fremont Country Club on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential ...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign at Fremont Country Club on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential ...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign at Fremont Country Club on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Attendees line up to hear Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speak before a rally for the B ...
Attendees line up to hear Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speak before a rally for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign at Fremont Country Club on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fire danger is peaking in these Nevada regions
Fire danger is peaking in these Nevada regions
Henderson expects big water savings from tackling this water waster
Henderson expects big water savings from tackling this water waster
Veteran county deputy prosecutor appointed to District Court judgeship
Veteran county deputy prosecutor appointed to District Court judgeship
Win, place or show? Ely and Elko horse races get final approval
Win, place or show? Ely and Elko horse races get final approval
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2024 - 6:54 pm
 
Updated June 20, 2024 - 6:59 pm

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on Nevadans to vote for President Joe Biden in November and warned that former President Donald Trump would be a danger to abortion access if elected.

The New York congresswoman warned rally attendees that Trump would threaten reproductive care and said the former president was to blame for the overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision at an event at the Fremont Country Club Tuesday evening.

“If he wins in November, you better believe Donald Trump and a Republican Congress will pass a nationwide abortion ban,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “That enough is enormous reason why it is crucial that we reelect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Trump has boasted that his Supreme Court selections paved the way for the landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade, but he has said he would support the availability of in vitro fertilization, and when asked about a possible nationwide ban on abortions, he said decisions on abortion rules should be left to the states.

Ocasio-Cortez said the November election is “the next battleground” and urged those in attendance to also support Sen. Jacky Rosen.

The congresswoman shared with the crowd a time when she believed she had become pregnant as the result of a sexual assault. Despite finding out she wasn’t pregnant after taking a pregnancy test, Ocasio-Cortez said she vowed from that day she would “stand up for reproductive freedom and justice for all people.”

Ocasio-Cortez also participated in two other events in Las Vegas Tuesday, where she highlighted Biden’s efforts towards affordable housing. She also participated in a roundtable with local women, who spoke about their experiences with abortion and reproductive care.

It’s not the first notable figure to visit Nevada to encourage voters to cast their ballot for Biden.

In late May, former police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 encouraged voters during a press conference in Las Vegas to support Biden and cast Donald Trump as a threat to democracy.

Biden visited the state in March to highlight a plan to invest in affordable housing. Vice President Kamala Harris has made at least four visits since the beginning of the year.

Trump made a visit to the state in early June ahead of the primary Election Day, encouraging supporters to vote for him in November and outlining his priorities if he was re-elected.

The event comes days before the two-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, which leaves restrictions around abortions up to the states.

The state has existing protections for abortion, including a 1990 voter referendum that protects abortion in Nevada up to 24 weeks.

There’s ongoing efforts to make those protections even stronger. Nevadans for Reproductive Freedom, a political action committee, is pushing for a ballot measure to enshrine the right to reproductive freedom in the Nevada Constitution.

The group said in May that it had enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

1
Nevada leads as 40-year low is reached in Colorado River water use
Nevada leads as 40-year low is reached in Colorado River water use
2
Social media post suggesting Lombardo took bribes draws backlash
Social media post suggesting Lombardo took bribes draws backlash
3
What does the Clark County School District spend the most money on?
What does the Clark County School District spend the most money on?
4
GOP’s lawsuit alleging Nevada voter roll inconsistencies dismissed
GOP’s lawsuit alleging Nevada voter roll inconsistencies dismissed
5
Henderson asks BLM to sell land in western part of city
Henderson asks BLM to sell land in western part of city
