Local Nevada

Officials investigating death at central Nevada mine

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2020 - 5:23 pm
 

Officials are investigating after an employee at Kinross Gold Corp.’s Round Mountain mine in central Nevada died Sunday morning.

The facility is working with the Mine Safety and Health Administration and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the fatality, which was reported around 6:30 a.m., according to a statement from Nye County.

“The Company immediately initiated emergency rescue protocols, and the Round Mountain Mine Rescue Team was dispatched and the Sheriff’s Office was contacted,” the county said. “Nye County Deputies were dispatched immediately.”

The employee was found dead, the county said, and the family has been notified. Foul play is not suspected.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

