Officials provide updates on Mahogany Fire — WATCH LIVE

The move, “for firefighter and public safety,” will close the road, also known as state Route 156, at the intersection of state Route 158.

State Route 158, also known as Deer Creek Road, is closed at Kyle Canyon Road as firefighters battle Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The fire also has led to the closure of Lee Canyon Road where it intersects with State Road 158, authorities said Thursday morning. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Mahogany Fire near Mount Charleston has led to the closure of Lee Canyon Road where it intersects with state Route 158, authorities said Thursday morning.

“This temporary closure is necessary for firefighter and public safety,” the Great Basin Team District 7 said of the route, also known as state Route 156, in a status update on the fire. “Fire personnel will be cutting hazardous trees and helicopters will be doing critical bucket work in the area. This closure is intended to be temporary and will reopen when it is safe for the public.”

As of Thursday morning, the fire was 40 percent contained and covered nearly 2,800 acres.

The announcement of the road closure came as the media is expected to get a comprehensive briefing on the status of the fire that started Sunday afternoon.

“There was minimal fire activity throughout the night,” the update said. “Fire crews will continue to construct hand lines along the fire perimeter. Crews will be working around the entire fire area. … Windy conditions are expected, which may cause more smoke as interior portions of the fire continue to burn. Crews will continue to work on spot fires on the eastern side of the fire. Helicopters with water buckets will support the firefighters on the ground.”

