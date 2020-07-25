Officials say Cottonwood Fire nearly contained

A wildfire burning just southwest of Las Vegas was nearly contained Friday evening, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Cottonwood fire (U.S. Forest Service)

The Cottonwood Fire near Mount Potosi had burned 2,834 acres and was 93 percent contained, up from 5 percent the day before, according to a report posted by Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

The fire, which was started by lightning, began burning Monday but as of Thursday all nearby roads had been reopened, officials said.

