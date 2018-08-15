Ohio man identified as one of 2 victims of I-11 crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified one of the two people killed Tuesday in a crash on the new Interstate 11 Boulder City bypass .

The Nevada Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on the newly opened Interstate 11, close to the junction with U.S. Highway 93, near Boulder City, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (Twitter/Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on the newly opened Interstate 11, close to the junction with U.S. Highway 93, near Boulder City, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (Twitter/Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified one of the two people killed Tuesday in a crash on the new Interstate 11 Boulder City bypass.

Christopher Levo, 63, of Milford, Ohio, was killed when the SUV he was in attempted a U-turn within the northbound lanes of I-11 and hit a Ford Ranger head-on. It was unclear whether Levo was the driver or passenger.

The passenger of the SUV died at the scene, officials said, and its driver died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The vehicle’s other occupant has not been identified.

Two people inside the Ranger were also hospitalized.

Levo was a resident of Milford, Ohio, just outside of Cincinnati.

The 15-mile stretch of I-11 opened last week.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.