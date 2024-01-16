One month after shooting, UNLV students return for spring semester

The start of in-person classes marked the return to a new normal for UNLV after a gunman killed three professors and wounded a fourth last month.

Las Vegas police respond to UNLV where multiple victims were shot on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV was expected to be bustling with activity Tuesday as full, in-person operations resumed for the first time since a shooter killed three professors and wounded a fourth last month.

Tuesday marked the start of the spring semester, meaning students were being welcomed back on campus. Faculty and staff returned at full capacity a week ago.

In-person learning was canceled after the Dec. 6 shooting at Beam Hall. That morning, gunman Anthony Polito unleashed terror on campus when he entered the business school and began to open fire.

He was killed in a shootout with UNLV police outside the building 76 seconds later, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Polito’s victims were Patricia Navarro Velez, 39; Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, 64; Naoko Takemaru, 69, and a fourth professor who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Tribal leaders were scheduled to perform a healing ceremony on campus Tuesday afternoon.

“Rebels, this is going to be a semester unlike any other as we continue to process last month’s tragedy,” UNLV President Keith Whitfield wrote in a letter. “Take care of yourselves and each other. Know that UNLV has resources to help with whatever you need. It’s okay to ask for help. Together we are UNLV Strong!”

