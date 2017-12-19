Local Nevada

One person killed in crash on I-15 north of Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2017 - 12:07 pm
 

Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas, the Nevada Highway Patrol announced.

The Highway Patrol responded about 9:45 a.m. to reports of the crash in the northbound lanes near Valley of Fire Highway, dispatch records show.

A single vehicle rolled over and one person was thrown, the Highway Patrol tweeted.

One lane in each direction was closed while troopers investigated.

A call to the Highway Patrol was not immediately returned.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once relatives have been notified.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Nevada Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like