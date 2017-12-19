One person killed in crash on I-15 north of Las Vegas

Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas, the Nevada Highway Patrol announced.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Highway Patrol responded about 9:45 a.m. to reports of the crash in the northbound lanes near Valley of Fire Highway, dispatch records show.

A single vehicle rolled over and one person was thrown, the Highway Patrol tweeted.

One lane in each direction was closed while troopers investigated.

A call to the Highway Patrol was not immediately returned.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once relatives have been notified.

