49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Nevada

One ticket captures $731.1M Powerball jackpot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2021 - 10:04 pm
 
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Sto ...
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store just across the California state line near Primm Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

One ticket sold in Maryland has won the $731.1 million Powerball jackpot, powerball.com announced Wednesday night.

The jackpot was estimated at $730 million, but the final payout was higher based on sales, Powerball officials said.

Wednesday’s numbers were: 40-53-60-68-69 and the Powerball was 22. The jackpot drops to $20 million for Saturday’s drawing.

The Powerball jackpot was the fifth-largest ever. The odds of winning was one in 292.2 million.

Most winners opt for cash prizes, which for Powerball would be about $546 million.

Thousands of people have flocked to the Primm Valley Lotto Store at Primm to buy Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15 on the Nevada-California border. It is the closest one to the Las Vegas Valley selling the tickets.

Mega Millions jackpot

No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, and the prize rose to $970 million for Friday’s drawing. The odds of winning is one in 302.5 million.

Nevada joins Utah, Alabama, Alaska and Hawaii in not offering Mega Millions or Powerball.

The two lotteries are both played in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Under-construction Las Vegas apartments destroyed by huge fire
Under-construction Las Vegas apartments destroyed by huge fire
2
Allegiant Stadium room tax revenue lagging behind needed amount
Allegiant Stadium room tax revenue lagging behind needed amount
3
VICTOR JOECKS: All things Kamala Harris no longer believes about Joe Biden
VICTOR JOECKS: All things Kamala Harris no longer believes about Joe Biden
4
Furniture company buys land near Ikea in southwest Las Vegas
Furniture company buys land near Ikea in southwest Las Vegas
5
Walgreens, Smith’s take COVID vaccine appointments for older Nevadans
Walgreens, Smith’s take COVID vaccine appointments for older Nevadans
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Sisolak outlines Nevada recovery in biennial speech
By Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead / RJ Capital Bureau

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday laid out five economic development and recovery initiatives for a post-pandemic Nevada.