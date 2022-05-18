Outbreaks investigated at 9 local hospitals, 3 skilled nursing facilities

State and federal authorities are investigating outbreaks in Southern Nevada of drug-resistant fungus Candida auris, which an lead to serious illness and even death.

State and federal authorities are investigating outbreaks of a drug-resistant fungus that can lead to serious illness at nine hospitals and three skilled nursing facilities in Southern Nevada, the state health department disclosed on Wednesday.

Overall, 19 facilities have reported recent cases of the Candida auris fungus, though not all these facilities are experiencing outbreaks, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

From Jan. 3 to May 16, 73 clinical cases were identified, as well as 92 cases in which the individuals were “colonized” with the fungus but did not have an active infection.

C. auris can cause bloodstream infections and even death, particularly in hospital and nursing home patients with serious medical problems. More than 1 in 3 patients die who have an invasive C. auris infection, such as one affecting the blood, heart or brain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal agency involved in the investigation.

The state health department said there had been some deaths among Nevada patients with C. auris, but it was unclear if the deaths occurred due to the infection or other factors.

The state provided the data in response to a request by the Review-Journal, which on Tuesday first reported the outbreaks.

The state’s Office of Public Health Investigations and Epidemiology has been investigating the outbreaks since mid-April.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

