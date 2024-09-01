Overdose awareness event honors those lost to drugs

A coalition of public health experts came together Saturday to mark the global day of spreading overdose awareness and advocating for prevention.

Public health and harm reduction experts came together in Las Vegas Saturday to mark the global day of spreading overdose awareness and advocating for prevention.

The Southern Nevada Harm Reduction Alliance hosted its 8th Annual International Overdose Awareness Day event, which took place at The Center, a Las Vegas nonprofit organization focused on serving the LGBTQ+ community.

The event marked International Overdose Awareness Day, which is observed yearly on Aug. 31, and was intended to honor those who have been lost to overdose, said Chris Reynolds, president of the Southern Nevada Health Consortium.

Robert Schomer hosted a training session on how to use naloxone, a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Schomer is the employment program coordinator for Foundation for Recovery, an addiction treatment center in Las Vegas.

“Naloxone is an effective antagonist against any type of opioid,” said Schomer. Naloxone typically comes in the form of a nasal spray that can be administered to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Harm reduction

With naloxone training, the goal is to reduce harm, said Schomer. A strategy that prioritizes harm reduction helps addicts take small steps towards recovery, Schomer explained.

“There’s a difference between quitting cold turkey and harm reduction,” said Schomer, “Harm reduction is acknowledging that you are willing to take steps to mitigate consequences.”

For example, moving from injecting drugs to smoking instead is one of those steps, Schomer said. With injecting, there’s a higher likelihood of overdosing compared to other methods.

Schomer recalled a time where he was running a meeting and one of the attendees overdosed in front of him.

“We never know when we might unintentionally be the first responder in an overdose situation,” Schomer reflected, “Even though I do this training, its still a scary situation to be in.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 79,770 drug overdose deaths in 2022, which is more than the seating capacity of Allegiant Stadium, said Schomer.

“We have trainings every year and there’s always people who’ve been through the trainings that have saved lives because of it,” Reynolds said.

‘Meet them where they’re at’

Reynolds urges people to always carry naloxone because they never know when someone may overdose.

Another aspect of harm reduction is making sure people can use safe needles, said Michele Jorge, the HIV outreach and linkage coordinator for Trac B Exchange.

Trac B Exchange, based in Las Vegas, exchanges dirty needles for clean ones and links people with housing and addiction resources when they’re ready for care.

“It’s all about keeping clients safe and healthy until they’re ready for change. We have to meet them where they’re at,” Jorge elaborated.

Another organization present at the event was the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, where the aim is to normalize the conversation around suicide, said volunteer Dani Eicher.

“The more the conversation is normalized, the more we prevention we can have,” Eicher explained.

“This gives them the opportunity and the space to work through their emotions,” said Eicher. “Sometimes, there’s guilt and shame associated with it, but we have to remind people that they’re not alone.”

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

