Pahrump Justice Court closes after coronavirus exposure

Exposure to the coronavirus forced officials at Pahrump Justice Court to close its doors Tuesday. Essential hearings will be held via videoconference.

The Nye County Courthouse in Pahrump is home to the Fifth Judicial District Court and Pahrump Justice Court. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

All staff members at the court are expected to be tested Wednesday, after “several personnel” were exposed to someone who “very recently tested positive for COVID-19,” according to an order signed by Justices of the Peace Lisa Chamlee and Kent Jasperson.

In the meantime, the court is scheduled to hold essential hearings, such as first appearances, bail hearings and arraignments, via videoconference.

“No hearings will be conducted at the courthouse, and no individuals will be permitted to enter the Pahrump Justice Court during this closure,” the order stated. “The Court will continue to monitor this situation during the closure, but anticipates re-opening the office once staff members have tested negative for COVID-19.”

Protective orders may be obtained through online applications or at the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, the order stated.

