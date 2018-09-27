Pahrump man ID’d as victim in fatal Route 160 rollover crash

Martin Francis Hernandez, 22, of Pahrump died Wednesday at about 2:50 p.m. on state Route 160 at mile marker 36, near Pahrump, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Scene of a rollover crash on state Route 160 on Sept. 26, 2018. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A man who died in a rollover crash between Las Vegas and Pahrump on Wednesday has been identified.

He was 22-year-old Martin Francis Hernandez of Pahrump, the Clark County coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death had not yet been determined.

The crash happened about 2:50 p.m. on state Route 160 at mile marker 36, near Pahrump, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. A green Ford Explorer overturned and ejected Hernandez and another man, spokesman Travis Smaka said. The injured man was taken by helicopter to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Troopers were expected to release additional details on the crash later Thursday.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

12325 NV-160, Las Vegas – West, NV 89445