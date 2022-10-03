92°F
Paraglider killed in Boulder City crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2022 - 2:33 pm
 
Boulder City Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boulder City Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A paraglider died Sunday after crashing near the Boulder City Dry Lake Bed, authorities said.

Boulder City firefighters were called at 8:41 a.m. to the lake bed, which is about 10 miles south of Boulder City, after a report of an “incident” with a motorized paraglider, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

The paraglider was found on the ground surrounded by people attempted to help, but he did not survive, the department said.

Shelby Vellucci identified the man as her older brother, 36-year-old Blake Clifton. An Air Force veteran and air traffic controller, Clifton was a loving uncle to Vellucci’s daughters, she said.

“He would do anything for family,” she told the Review-Journal in a message Monday. “He was super adventurous. Served our country and loved helping others.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

