Park officials search for boater reported missing on Lake Mead

A Nevada game warden found 69-year-old Brian Yule's unoccupied boat on Saturday after he was reported missing.

Officials at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are searching for a 69-year-old man after finding his unoccupied boat on the lake on Saturday.

Brian Yule, who was last seen at noon Friday, was reported missing to park officials around 9 a.m. Saturday after not returning from boating on the lake. Around 1 p.m, a Nevada Department of Wildlife game warden found Yule’s missing boat unoccupied on Lake Mead, park officials said.

Yule is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen Friday leaving Callville Bay Marina on his blue and white 25-foot sailboat, officials said.

The National Park Service, Nevada Department of Wildlife and Las Vegas police have been searching the area by land, water and air. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on Yule’s whereabouts or who saw his boat is asked to call the Lake Mead Dispatch Center at 702-293-8998.

