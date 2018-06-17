Park rangers investigate after drowning report at Lake Mohave

The National Park Service is investigating reports of a possible drowning at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, officials said Sunday.

Lake Mohave is seen near Willlow Beach, Arizona (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just before 11:15 a.m., park officials received a report of a man going underwater and not resurfacing near Pot Cove on Lake Mohave, the park service said in a release.

Park rangers on Sunday tried find the man where he was last seen. Shortly after 9 p.m., park spokeswoman Christie Vanover said rescuers had not found the man.

Vanover said park officials and Bullhead City police would resume rescue operations Monday morning.

Pot Cove, Arizona