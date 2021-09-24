94°F
Local Nevada

Parks waiving admission fees Saturday for Nevada Public Lands Day

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2021 - 5:29 pm
 
Scott Elkins talks about blacksmithing during the "Pioneer Day" event at the Old Las ...
Scott Elkins talks about blacksmithing during the "Pioneer Day" event at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historical Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
An aerial view of the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, the first permanent, non-native settlement in ...
An aerial view of the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, the first permanent, non-native settlement in the Las Vegas Valley located near downtown Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
George Dunkhurst performs a native blessing at the Sarah Winnemucca Day Celebration at Old Morm ...
George Dunkhurst performs a native blessing at the Sarah Winnemucca Day Celebration at Old Mormon Fort in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman

Saturday is National Public Lands Day, which means admission fees will be waived at all national parks, recreation areas and public lands.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and Lake Mead National Recreation Area are included in the fee-free day.

It’s also Nevada Public Lands Day and admission will be free at all state parks. Park fees — including entrance, camping (Saturday night) and boating, where applicable — will be waived.

Several special events will be held at various state parks, including an Indigenous People Market and Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort at 500 E. Washington Ave.

Several dance presentations and more than 25 food vendors will be available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

