Passenger killed in rollover accident on I-15 north of Las Vegas ID’d

Miriam R. Camacho, 42, died of blunt force injuries in the Tuesday night crash near Overton. Her death was ruled an accident by the Clark County coroner’s office.

A passenger killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night about 60 miles northeast of Las Vegas has been identified.

She was Miriam R. Camacho, 42, the Clark County coroner’s office said. She died of blunt force injuries and her death was ruled an accident.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was notified of the single-vehicle crash about 10:40 p.m. on Interstate 15, near highway mile marker 89 in Overton, spokesman Jason Buratczuk said. Troopers found a red Ford Mustang on its side on a dirt median.

Camacho was thrown from the car and died at the scene, while the female driver was airlifted to University Medical Center with serious but survivable injuries. It wasn’t clear whether Camacho was wearing a seat belt.

Investigators have determined the Ford drifted off the roadway to the right “for unknown reasons,” causing the driver to swerve left and lose control, Buratczuk said. It was not immediately known whether speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Camacho’s death was the 71st traffic death investigated this year by the Highway Patrol’s Southern Nevada jurisdiction.

