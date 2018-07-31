Paul Simon donates $25k to Nevada conservation group

The gift by the legendary singer-songwriter to the Friends of Nevada Wilderness was announced Tuesday and will assist the 34-year-old group’s work to preserve some of the state’s most pristine places.

Paul Simon performs at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Paul Simon performs at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

As part of his farewell stop in Las Vegas earlier this year, Paul Simon did his part to preserve the sound of silence in Nevada’s backcountry.

The legendary singer-songwriter made a $25,000 donation to the Friends of Nevada Wilderness for its work to preserve some of the state’s most pristine places.

The 34-year-old conservation group announced Simon’s gift on Tuesday.

“He certainly has touched our hearts through his music over the decades and now through his philanthropy,” said Friends Executive Director Shaaron Netherton. “I’ll be listening to my library of Paul Simon songs with a whole new appreciation.”

The music icon has pledged contributions to one or two worthy causes in each of the cities he visits during his worldwide “Homeward Bound: The Farewell Tour.”

Simon performed at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 27. A month later, the Friends got a letter informing them of his donation.

“In each town and city there are so many organizations doing great work, including the invaluable work you do,” Simon wrote. “Keep it up!”

The Friends of Nevada Wilderness was founded in 1984 to advocate for the designation of new wilderness areas and the preservation of existing wilderness through education and volunteer stewardship.

The donation from Simon was one of the largest the group has ever received from a private individual.

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @RefriedBrean on Twitter.