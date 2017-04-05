Payless to close 2 Northern Nevada stores, none in Las Vegas

Pedestrians pass a Payless ShoeSource store in the Manhattan on April 4, 2017. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

None of shoe chain Payless ShoeSource’s stores in the Las Vegas Valley have made the list of nearly 400 stores that will immediately close.

However, stores in Gardnerville and Carson City in Northern Nevada will close.

Payless said Tuesday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

According to its website, the Topeka, Kansas-based retailer operates 18 stores in Southern Nevada. It has more than 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries and was founded in 1956.

Payless said it plans to slash debt by almost 50 percent, lower its interest payments and line up funds. The company says some of its lenders have agreed make available up to $385 million to keep the remaining stores running.