Pedal-powered railway vehicle business closes in Boulder City

The business was unable to reach an agreement with the state to renew its lease, according to a Rail Explorers’ Facebook post. Its last day of operations was Dec. 31.

Customers with gift cards can contact the business’ customer service at 877-833-8588.

Rail Explorers USA continues to operate railroad tours in Iowa, New York and Rhode Island, according to its website.