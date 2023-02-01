48°F
Local Nevada

Pedal-powered railway vehicle business closes in Boulder City

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2023 - 4:04 pm
 
Rail Explorers USA has closed. The business was unable to reach an agreement with the state to ...
Rail Explorers USA has closed. The business was unable to reach an agreement with the state to renew its lease, according to a Rail Explorers’ Facebook post. (Rail Explorers)

After five years of business, Rail Explorers USA, which operates pedal-powered railroad vehicle tours in Boulder City, has closed.

The business was unable to reach an agreement with the state to renew its lease, according to a Rail Explorers’ Facebook post. Its last day of operations was Dec. 31.

Customers with gift cards can contact the business’ customer service at 877-833-8588.

Rail Explorers USA continues to operate railroad tours in Iowa, New York and Rhode Island, according to its website.

