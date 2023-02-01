Pedal-powered railway vehicle business closes in Boulder City
The business was unable to reach an agreement with the state to renew its lease, according to a Rail Explorers’ Facebook post.
After five years of business, Rail Explorers USA, which operates pedal-powered railroad vehicle tours in Boulder City, has closed.
The business was unable to reach an agreement with the state to renew its lease, according to a Rail Explorers’ Facebook post. Its last day of operations was Dec. 31.
Customers with gift cards can contact the business’ customer service at 877-833-8588.
Rail Explorers USA continues to operate railroad tours in Iowa, New York and Rhode Island, according to its website.